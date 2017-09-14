iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus due to hit the stores

Vodafone has announced it will offer customers the chance to acquire the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus this month.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning Friday, September 15 at Vodafone.ie and Vodafone stores, and both will be available in stores starting on Friday, September 22.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminium design in three beautiful finishes - space grey, silver and a new gold – made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world’s most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone.

The iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order at Vodafone on Friday, 27th October 27. iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit Vodafone.ie. Pricing for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available on Friday, September 15, and for the iPhone X on Friday, September 27.

For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com