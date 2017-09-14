Today's death notices - Thursday, September 14

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim and surrounding areas.

Bernard Murray, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Bernard Murray, St. Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, suddenly, aged 37 years. Predeceased by his mother Mena, Bernard is survived by his sisters Cathy and Caroline, brother-in-law Olcan, nephews Eoghan and James, niece Mena, relatives and many many friends in the Carrick-on-Shannon area. Funeral details later.

James Fallon, London / Geevagh, Co. Sligo



James Fallon, Ruislip, London and Westport, Co. Mayo, formerly Geevagh, Co. Sligo, on August 30th 2017, peacefully in London, predeceased by his father James and twin brother Pat. Sadly missed by his loving wife Jenny, sons Danny and Jamie, daughter Lucy and her partner James, grandchildren Lily and Freya, mother Aggie, brothers and sisters Maureen (Cooney), Michael, Kevin, Vinnie, Ann (Mohan), Thomas, Martin, Gerry and Kathleen (Fallon), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Reposing at Shivnan’s Funeral Home, Ballyfarnon on Friday evening from 7.00 o’clock until 10.00 o’clock. Removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Geevagh on Saturday morning, to arrive for Mass of Christian Burial at 12.15 o’clock. Interment afterwards in Corrig Cemetery.

Ann Corrigan, 4 Cootehall Street, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Peacefully, at University Hospital, Sligo. Sadly missed by her daughter Mary Teresa, her mother Chrissy, partner John, sister Josephine, brother John, son in-law Keith, grandson James, nephews, nieces, extended family and her many friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Thursday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, Friday morning for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery.

Mary (Maureen) O'Driscoll (née Gallagher), Carton Square, Maynooth, Kildare / Mohill, Co. Leitrim

O' Driscoll (nee Gallagher), Mary (Maureen), Carton Square, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late Mohill, Co. Leitrim, September 11th 2017, peacefully at her home, deeply regretted by her loving husband Daniel, sons David & Danny, daughter Phil, son-in-law Barry, daughters-in-law Yvonne & Gill, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Removal on this morning Thursday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery.

Eileen Murray (née Beirne), 20 Lower Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Eileen Murray (née Beirne), 20 Lower Marian Road, Boyle, Co Roscommon on 11th September, unexpectedly in Sligo University Hospital, predeceased by her Husband John P. Deeply missed by her loving daughters Fiona and Fidelma, her relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Wednesday September 13, from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving to St Joseph's Church, Boyle for Funeral Mass this morning Thursday, September 14, at 11am with burial afterwards to Assy Lynn Cemetery, Boyle. House private Thursday morning please.