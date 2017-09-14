Annual Apple and a new Taste Leitrim Harvest Feast

To coincide with their Annual Apple and Harvest Day a new Taste Leitrim Harvest Feast has been organised for Sunday, September 24, from 12 to 5pm in The Organic Centre, Rossinver.

The day will feature all the usual walks and talks on planting and pruning apple trees, selecting rootstocks and making apple juice.

In addition this year they will try to bring together a strong cohort of Leitrim food producers, growers and places to eat.

They are planning a cookery demonstration in the seated marquee, they will showcase local and seasonal products and Leitrim food producers will be displaying and selling their produce.

A local cider maker will explain the process of artisan cider production. Children will be entertained through story telling, face painting and lots of learning activities using food, not too messy hopefully! This will be a fun day for all the family.