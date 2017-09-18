Creative Writing Workshops to be held in Dowra

September is the month of new jotters. Adults can take as much pleasure in a notebook and comfortable pen in a creative writing workshop in West Cavan this autumn.



Bee Smith facilitates workshops where participants can safely explore storytelling, poetry writing, memoir and more with creative colleagues.



Find your confidence wielding words in Word Alchemy sessions starting September 16.



Two six weeks sessions are planned for West Cavan this autumn. From Saturday, September 16 classes will run in the Dowra Courthouse Creative Space from 11am until 1pm. After the Halloween break, classes will be held in Blacklion's Market House from November 4.



Each six week session costs €60/£51. Beginners are especially welcome, but more experienced writers will also find inspiration and encouragement.



Book your place with Bee by ringing 071-964-3936 (from RoI) or 00353-71-964-3936 (from Northern Ireland).



Bee Smith facilitates Word Alchemy Creative Writing Workshops in West Cavan and is on the Irish Art Council's Writers in Prisons panel.



Her articles can be found widely across the blogosphere.

She is the author of "Brigid's Way: Celtic Reflections on the Divine Feminine" available as an ebook on Amazon.