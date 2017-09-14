Global sensation Donna Taggart to appear in Virgina and Sligo

Following Donna Taggart’s whirlwind Global success with ‘Jealous of the Angels’ which has now reached over 100 million views on Facebook and has topped the charts in a host of countries across the world it’s no surprise that her Concert Tour in Ireland has been receiving outstanding reviews.



Donna will perform tonight, September 14 at the at the Ramor Theatre, Virginia, Co. Cavan and next week she will perform at the Hawks Well Theatre, Sligo on Thursday, September 21.



Donna’s distinctive emotional singing style has drawn comparisons with the likes of Eva Cassidy, Mary Black and Alison Krauss. Following her appearance on ‘The Late Late Show’ in October, 2016 the Irish people have taken Donna to their hearts.



Donna’s debut concert tour in February led to sell out shows in Cork, Galway, Dublin, Derry, Armagh, Omagh and two sold out nights in the Waterfront Studio, Belfast.



Due to exceptional demand Donna is delighted to announce a nationwide tour including dates in Cavan, Tyrone, Derry, Sligo, Antrim, Donegal, Dublin, Limerick, Westmeath, Down, and the Ulster Hall, Belfast on October 7. Get your tickets quickly to avoid disappointment.



In just one week Donna Taggart’s Single “Jealous of the Angels” went viral and it sent her album straight to No. 1 on the Billboard World Music Catalogue Charts.



The song reached No.1 in the iTunes USA Easy Listening Chart along with 7 other countries including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the Netherlands, Ireland and the UK. It entered the US Top Downloaded Tracks at No. 43 alongside Beyonce, Jay Z, Kanye West et al on iTunes.



The Omagh–born viral sensation began singing when she was 22.



It started by accident when a friend asked her to sing at a funeral. She has been singing and recording songs ever since.



Donna first came to prominence in 2011 when her acclaimed debut album Celtic Lady Vol. 1was picked up by highly respected BBC Radio Ulster presenter Gerry Anderson. A second album followed in 2013 (Celtic Lady Vol.2).



This led to TV appearances alongside the cream of musical talent in Ireland including Nathan Carter, and Special Guest to Phil Coulter on his tour last year.



Donna kicks off her Nationwide tour this month. Tickets are on sale now.