The Cavan Curse hits Leitrim

Seamus O’Rourke once again teams up with Cavan writer John McManus (The Quare Land & Danger Money) and Cavan actress Fiona Fitzpatrick in his latest production, The Cavan Curse.

The play will be staged in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim tomorrow night, Friday, September 15 at at 8.30pm as a fundraiser for Shannon Gaels GAA.

Cavan have reached the All-Ireland final against Kerry… they haven’t won since 1952…

A blacksmith from Templeport is the last surviving member of the 52 team and knows only too well that Cavan had a curse put on them by the same woman who cursed Mayo. Cavan can’t win until all players are dead. The blacksmith has asked his grandson’s wife to help him do away with himself during the match but Cavan start to win and he gets cold feet.

There are many twists and turns until it all comes down to the last kick.

Anyway that’s just to give you a feel of the silliness of the whole thing, in other words it’s a great comedy.

A great night's entertainment is guaranteed as always with Seamus O'Rourke.

Tickets only €15 and can be purchased from Bush Hotel, Cryans Hotel, Mulligans shop Carrick-on-Shannon or from any member of Shannon Gaels committee.