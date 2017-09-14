The funeral arrangements for the late Bernard Murray have been announced.

Bernard Murray, St. Patrick’s Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim on Wednesday, September 13, suddenly at home. Predeceased by his beloved mother Mena. Sadly missed by his heartbroken father Johnny, sisters Kathy and Caroline and extended family.

Reposing at his home tomorrow (Friday) from four o’clock until eight o’clock and on (Saturday) from two o’clock until four o’clock with removal to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at six o’clock.

Mass of Christian Burial on Sunday at twelve noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. House private from four o’clock on Saturday.

St. Mary's GAA Club have announced that underage academy training on Saturday morning has been cancelled as a mark of respect, as has the planned family fun day in Carrick Cineplex which has been reschedule for Saturday, September 23.

The Junior A Quarter Final replay between St. Mary's and Annaduff scheduled for Mohill on Saturday at 6pm is also off.