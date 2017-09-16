Mayo v Dublin - some county stats

Dublin and Mayo are all set to face each other in the highly anticipated All-Ireland Final tomorrow, Sunday in a bid to bring the Sam Maguire Cup home.

It will be a real case of East versus West as the two get ready to do battle.

Here in Leitrim it is no surprise to hear that a great deal of people are hoping that Sam will be brought home to Mayo but there are still those that will be cheering on the blue and navy of Dublin.

But outside of football how different (or similar) are the two counties.

The Central Statistics Office have been taking a look and have put together this infographic ahead of the match.