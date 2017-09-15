Leitrim Sculpture Centre to host Force 10 Photographers Exhibition as part of Fierce Moon Festival

When FORCE 10, a journal of Irish writing founded and edited by Dermot Healy, first appeared one of its keenest champions was the Cork based poet and reviewer Sean Dunne. He captured the essential character of FORCE 10’s mix of work by new and established writers, interviews and photographs when he said, “The country is full of oddity, darkness, laughter and strangeness. It is also full of ordinary things and people. When you combine the two you end up with a marvel” (Cork Examiner, 1991).

Photography was an essential element in FORCE 10, and this one-off event in the Leitrim Sculpture Centre and McKenna’s Shop highlights work by the photographers who contributed to the thirteen issues of the journal published between 1998 and 2007. Along with documentation of that era the exhibition incorporates a selection of posters and original cover art tracing Dermot Healy’s writing career, portraits from Mike Bunn’s Talking Heads series, and text-based works from writer Winfred McNulty accompanying photographer Heike Thiele’s High Shelves and Long Counters photographs. Thiele’s exhibition is a site-specific installation based in the old McKenna’s Shop in Manorhamilton.

The official opening of the Force 10 Exhibition takes place at 11am on Saturday, September 16 in the Leitrim Sculpture Centre gallery. There will be a discussion convened by Brian Leyden on Photography & the Fleeting Moment, with speakers Brian Farrell, Winifred McNulty & Heike Thiele.

Entry is free and everyone is welcome.

The main Leitrim Sculpture Centre Gallery Exhibition will be held for one day only, tomorrow, Saturday 16 September from 11am – 6pm.

A preview exhibition will be held in McKennas Shop, Main Street, Manorhamilton today, Friday, September 15 from 11am - 6pm. This exhibition continue until September 21.

The FORCE 10 Contributing Photographers are as follows: Mike Bunn, Carl Brennan, John Behan, Dermot Dolan, Brian Farrell, Seamus Finn, Jo Gray, Colin Gillen, Naoise Golden, Noel Kilgallon, John Minihan, Nutan, Winifred McNulty, Bob Quinn, Steve Rogers, Sheila McSweeney, Sean McSweeney, Heike Thiele.