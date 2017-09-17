Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten TD welcomes the publication by the independent telecommunications regulator ComReg, of its quarterly report which shows there has been a 38% increase in the quality of broadband services since he took office.

In fact 70% of all fixed broadband services to homes are now a high speed service. The independent report of actual fixed broadband connections also shows that since this Government was formed an extra 171 homes every day were connected to a service.

While starting from a low base in the last 6 months there has been a 150% increase in the number of pure fibre connections. This type of service potentially allows customers to view 200 high definition Netflix channels at the one time.

“This independent report clearly shows that more homes are getting access to broadband and that broadband services are getting faster. I am determined to keep this momentum up until every home and business in Ireland has access to a high speed broadband solution,” concluded Minister Denis Naughten.