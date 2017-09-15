Minor accident in Carrick-on-Shannon

A minor road accident occurred in Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday evening, Wednesday, when a woman was knocked down by a van at the Leitrim Road / Hartley Road junction.

The accident occurred at approximately 6pm and the road was closed as a precaution and diversions were put in place. The road was re-opened by 8pm.

The woman was treated at the scene for non life threatening injuries and removed to hospital.

Gardai confirmed that the accident was not as serious as first thought.