Traitor or patriot ?

In 1906 Frederick George Youell of Ballinamore was the Secretary of the County Leitrim Grand Orange Lodge. By 1919 he was being referred to as a 'Protestant Sinn Féiner'.

What took Youell on the journey between polar opposites of the Irish political spectrum? A presentation on the life of Frederick Youell will be held in Leitirm next week.

Carrick-on-Shannon & District Historical Society is pleased to present this talk by Quincey Dougan, Loyalist, historical consultant, journalist and author of “Leitrim – A County at War” about The Great War which was launched in Carrick a couple of years ago. Quincey is completing his new book on Loyalism in Leitrim, and this talk on Frederick Youell is based on a chapter in that book.

Admission is €5 or free for Historical Society Members, and will start promptly at 8.30pm in The Bush Hotel. Further info: 086 067 5283.