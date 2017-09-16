The North West Hospice Memorial Walk will take place on Sunday, October 15. The walk will begin at 12 noon at the Riverside Hotel, Sligo, and take in a route along the Garavogue River, into the beautiful Doorley Park and back. It will be less than 5km, a majority flat route and is suitable for all ages and buggies too.

Everyone is invited to participate in the Memorial Walk in remembrance of a deceased family member, friend or work colleague. Participants can wear the name of their loved one on personalised t-shirts, provided by the Hospice. Non-personalised Memorial Walk t-shirts are also available to those who would like them. Those wishing to take part must register in advance. It would be preferable if people would register online through the North West Hospice website at www.northwesthospice.ie or call (071) 9170523 for more information.

There is no minimum entry fee to participate in the Walk. However, participants are encouraged to raise funds through sponsorship. Funds raised through the Memorial Walk will go directly towards helping North West Hospice nursing, medical and support staff bring comfort to those who are coping with a diagnosis of cancer or another life-limiting illness.

Last year alone, 579 patients and their families availed of North West Hospice specialist services. There were 213 admissions to the Inpatient Unit and the Community Palliative Care team made 3935 ‘Hospice at Home’ visits to patients in their own homes.

Speaking about the Memorial Walk, Bernadette McGarvey said “This is an opportunity for us all to come together and celebrate the lives of those dear to us that we have loved and lost. The Memorial Walk is a celebration of life, honouring deceased family members and friends in a uniquely personal yet public manner. It is also an opportunity for people, through their sponsorship, to help ensure the ongoing free availability of Hospice care for those who need our services in the future.”

Register online today at ww.northwesthospice.ie or call (071) 9170523 for more information.