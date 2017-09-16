Large crowds welcome cyclists home to Fenagh

Over 30 cyclists completed a gruelling cycle from Na Fianna GAA Club in Dublin to Fenagh.

The group left Na Fianna Gaa Club in Dublin at 8am on Saturday morning last before enjoying a well earned rest in Collinstown, Co Westmeath.

Strong winds made the cycle considerably more difficult and the next leg of the journey saw the cyclists continue as far as Ballinalee, Co Longford where they enjoyed a short stop before continuing to Fenagh where they arrived home to a warm welcome.

Despite the strong winds all starters arrived into Fenagh to a warm welcome and an enjoyable evening was then had with food and entertainment and some rehydration.

Feangh St Caillins have expressed their thanks to everyone who assisted in organising the event and to those who helped out on the day and in the village with the stationary bike and extended a special thanks to the cyclists and helpers from the Na Fianna GAA Club who made the event possible.