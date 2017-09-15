Leitrim developer included on Revenue tax defaulter list

A Leitrim developer is among those included in a recently published list of Revenue Tax Defaulters.

Desmond Foley, listed as a publican and property developer with an address at Mullsalla, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon is listed as owing €81,597.02 in tax in addition to interest of €12,309.30 and penalties totalling €24,479.11. This amounts to a total of €118,385.43.

A separate default listing shows JP Holdings (Partnership), C/O Mr Desmond Foley, Kilclare, Carrick-on-Shannon was in tax defeault to the tune of €95,966 in addition to interest of €65,509.61 and penalties totalling €71,974.50. The total amount owed by JP Holdings is listed as €233,450.11.

A Roscommon developer, Martin Downes, Kiltycreighton, Boyle was also included in the tax defaulter list. He is said to owe €316,519 with interest of €106,033 and penalties of €98,365 bringing the total to €520,917.

Subject to certain criteria, Revenue publishes details of persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence and where Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.