Burglary in Cavan

Gardaí have arrested three men and recovered a car following a burglary at a public house in Cavan town on the 15th of September.

Shortly after 6am a car failed to stop for Gardaí patrolling the (N3) Dublin Road in Cavan town. The car was followed by Gardaí to Stradone village where it crashed into a ditch. The occupants of the car fled the scene on foot. During a follow up search three men aged in their late teens were arrested a short time later. There were no reported injuries.

It is understood the car recovered along with a sum of cash had been taken by intruders during the course of a burglary at a public house in Cavan town a number of hours earlier.

The three arrested men were taken to Cavan Garda Station and detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning.

A forensic examination was carried out on the car and at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.