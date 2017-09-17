Leitrim town nominated for prestigious award

Carrick on Shannon has been nominated for a prestigious Bank Of Ireland National Enterprise Town Award. Carrick Chamber led a presentation to Bank of Ireland judges on Moon River. The speakers were:- Chamber President Colm McGrath, Kenny Murtagh from Moon River, Conor Maher from The Oarsman and Aoife McCormack from The Landmark Hotel. There then followed a question and answer session and visits to Cora Systems, Vistamed and The Hive. Pic - Gerry Faughnan.

Pictured above are (l-r) Colm McGrath, President, Carrick Chamber; Paschal McGuire, Tidy Towns; Rebeccah Farrell, Carrick Cineplex; Colm Keane, The Hive; Nollaig Whyte, Leitrim Co. Council; Kenny Murtagh, Moon River; Conor Maher, The Oarsman; Eileen Collery, Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Programme Manager, Aoife McCormack, The Landmark Hotel; Cllr. Finola Armstrong-McGuire; Tom Hayes, Programme Adjudicator; Phillip Martin, Cora Systems; Seamus Newcombe, Manager, Bank of Ireland, Carrick and Joanne Hosey, Bank of Ireland Director.