Removal of Bernard Murray to take place this evening

The removal of well-known Carrick-on-Shannon man Bernard Murray is taking place this evening when his remains will be taken to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at six o’clock.

It is expected that a large number of people will be in attendance with a number of guards of honour representing the many organisations Bernard was associated with.

St Mary's GAA club have stated that "As a mark of respect to our clubman Bernard Murray RIP St Mary's Club are having a guard of honour this evening, meeting at our clubgrounds at Park Lane at 5.15pm. We are inviting everybody including kids to come along in our club colours and stand along the roadside in respect to Bernard and the Murray family. Bernard symbolised everything that is good about the GAA and in particular his club St Mary's."

Mass of Christian Burial takes place tomorrow, Sunday at twelve noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The town of Carrick-on-Shannon was rocked by the news of the untimely death of Bernard Murray, St. Patrick's Park, aged just 37.

Bernard passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday night and when news of his passing broke on Wednesday there was a huge outpouring of grief in the locality.

Bernard, known widely as Bertie to his many, many friends, was a hugely popular figure in Carrick-on-Shannon due to his endearing nature, kind heartedness, good spirit, wit, and great friendship to so many.

He was involved in so many things that helped to better the town and area he lived in and loved. He was a player with and great supporter of Carrick Hurling Club, St. Mary's GAA Club, Carrick Athletic Club and gave of his time selflessly for St. Mary's Church, St. Patrick's Hospital and many other organisations who he helped out with fundraising ventures. Whether it was taking pilgrims to Lourdes or jumping into the Shannon on Christmas Day to raise funds for the National Council for the Blind, you could count on Bernard Murray to help out!