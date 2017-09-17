National Parents Week 2017 is from Monday 18th to Sunday 24th September. During National Parents Week we want to make parents aware that Parentline is there for them when they need support, information and guidance.

The theme for National Parents Week is: It's OK to Ask! We want to encourage parents to look for support whenever they need it.

Parents can google and will often find information but there is nothing like talking to a person who is there to give all the time and space needed to exploreyour situation.

Parentline is a helpline for parents. Somewhere to pick up the phone and talk to somebody who can offer a sympathetic ear; in confidence and who won’t judge (either parent or child). No matter how big or small the problem Parentline’s trained facilitators will give support, information and guidance.

The helpline is open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. It is free and no appointment is necessary – just call 1890 927277 or 01 8733500

Whatever the issue – It’s OK to Ask!