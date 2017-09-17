Leitrim to get €232,000 from the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme

€650,000 in funding has been secured for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme in 2017 in Sligo and Leitrim according to Sligo – Leitrim TD, Tony McLoughlin.

The Disabled Persons Grant Scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding.

In addition, the scheme provides funding for Improvement Works in Lieu in order to improve or extend privately owned accommodation where the occupant is already approved for social housing, reducing the strain on current social housing stock.

Deputy McLoughlin: “I am delighted to announce that Sligo will benefit from €418,000 in funding through the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme and Leitrim will benefit from €232,000.

“This will greatly improve the housing conditions for those living with disabilities and addresses issues of overcrowding in existing social housing stock, while Improvement Works in Lieu provide an alternative to social housing for approved social housing applicants currently in private accommodation.

“I am very pleased my Fine Gael colleague Minister Eoghan Murphy has allocated funding of a total of €12million nationally under this scheme.

“The Minister has assured me he will continue to keep the scheme under review and will consider providing further funding later in the year if the need arises.

“Fine Gael in Government is committed to creating a Republic of Opportunity by offering a helping hand when it’s needed and breaking down the barriers that stop people getting a fair chance.”



