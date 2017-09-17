Fatal accident in Roscommon

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon which occurred at approximately 8am this morning, September 17.

The single vehicle collision occurred on the R293 Ballaghaderreen to Gurteen Road. A man in his 20s, who was the sole occupant of a van is believed to have collided with a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has since been removed to Roscommon University Hospital.

Diversions have been put in place on the R293 to facilitate the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Witnesses are asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094-9621630, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.