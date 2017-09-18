Leitrim area deaths - Monday, September 18

The following death has taken place:

Frank Beirne, Croghan, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Frank Beirne, Lugnashammer, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon,on Sunday, 17th September surrounded by his family, Dearly loved husband of Mary, treasured father of Niall, Anne and Gary, adoring grandfather to Kate, Aisling, Chloe, Sacci, Ruth, Eva and Kiara. Brother to Aileen, Pat and Joe. Daughters-in-law Beatriz and Paula, son-in-law Garry, brother-in-law Dickie and sister-in-law Maeve, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Pre-deceased by his brother Sean and sisters in law Betty and Ethel. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home Boyle, Co. Roscommon today Monday, 18th September from 5.00pm to 7.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, 19th September at 12 noon in St, Michael's Parish Church, Croghan, followed immediately by interment in Eastersnow Cemetery. House private.