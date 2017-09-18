Planning permission granted for just 4 new houses in Leitrim

In the second quarter of 2017, planning permissions were granted for the construction of just four new dwelling units in Co. Leitrim, the lowest level in the country.

There were 19 permissions in Leitrim classified as 'other' which includes farm buildings, 13 for extensions and 2 for alterations and conversions.

Elsewhere, there were 25 permissions granted for new houses in both Cavan and Roscommon, 26 in Sligo and 90 in Donegal.

Nationally, permission was granted for 4,453 dwelling units, compared with 3,141 units for the same period in 2016, an increase of 41.8%.