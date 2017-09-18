Trolley watch reveals 20 patients on trolleys in Sligo

The latest INMO Trolley Watch figures have revealed that there are currently 20 patients in Sligo University Hospital on a trolley.

Trolley Watch, which commenced in late 2004, relates to trolleys in Emergency Departments. Ward Watch, launched in April 2013, is a count of the number of additional patients on beds, trolleys or chairs, on inpatient wards/units above the stated complement of that ward/unit and provides a picture of whole hospital overcrowding.

Today's figures trolley watch figures reveal there are 16 patients in Sligo while the figure for the ward watch today is four.

There are no figures available today for Roscommon County Hospital while the figure for Cavan Hospital is zero.