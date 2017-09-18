3-Day Pop Up Event in Lough Key Forest Park

Culture Vultures are in for a treat this Culture Night in Roscommon as the new Inside [CRAFT] initiative is set to launch its next pop-up retail event in Lough Key Forest Park Visitor Centre. The pop-up event will open for Culture Night this Friday September 22 from 4pm and continue throughout the weekend on Saturday and Sunday from 10am - 5pm.

The pop-up event is set to introduce the new Inside Craft network and will be an excellent opportunity to meet the craftspeople, hear about what inspires them and their work, and browse some of the unique items for sale, all set against the beautiful surrounds of Lough Key Forest Park.

Crafts people participating include Angela McManus, Kate Oram, Kirsteen O'Keefe, Frances Crowe, Ronan and Orla Ward and Roy Humphries.

Inside [CRAFT] was officially launched in August 2017 by Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Heather Humphreys TD, at the Virginia Show Centre in Co. Cavan, and is the culmination of planning by the Local Enterprise Offices across Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon.

Covering a wide breadth of creative disciplines the network attracted a multitude of designer-makers; sculptors, book-makers, mixed-media artists, wood-turners, ceramicists and fashion designers. 28 craftspeople are now members of the network from across Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon. The Inside Craft website (www.insidecraft.ie) showcases profiles of each member along with links to their own websites and creative products.

Positioning the upper-Shannon region as a place for creativity, the network is focused on making craft and creative businesses more visible to visitors to Ireland and the wider public; it will drive support for small enterprises operating in this region, creating a sustainable craft network which will in turn grow sales, ensuring a connected and vibrant creative community across the four counties.

The initiative is funded under the LEO Competitive Funds, a regional collaboration for economic development between the four counties of Cavan, Leitrim, Longford and Roscommon.

For further information, visit www.insidecraft.ie or follow online Twitter: @Inside_Craft, Facebook/Instagram/Pinterest: InsideCraft