Dry in most areas but rain is not far off

Dry in most areas this morning but with a good deal of cloud and a few patches of light rain near Atlantic coasts.

Patchy rain and drizzle will develop more widely across midland and western counties during the afternoon but rainfall amounts will be fairly small. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Tonight:

Rain will turn persistent and locally heavy in Atlantic coastal counties tonight, with scattered outbreaks spreading further east overnight in strengthening southerly winds. A mild night, with minimum temperatures no lower than 11 or 12 degrees.

Wednesday:

Rather breezy, dull and damp to begin with on Wednesday, with outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent for a time, with a risk of spot flooding in places. The rain will turn lighter and patchier from the west during the afternoon, as moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds veer to a lighter west or northwest. Maxima of 15 to 18 degrees, with temperatures turning progressively cooler through the afternoon.