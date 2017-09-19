Leitrim features on Gift Grub

Leitrim featured on Gift Grub this morning with a Hen Night being arranged for Ian Dempsey.

The morning radio host is set to wear a wedding dress tomorrow as part of the Dare to Care campaign in aid of Irish Cancer Society and of course, a Hen Night has to be arranged.

Joan Bruton is the organiser stating that they are heading to Leitrim for the event.

Of the events being organised the main one is a life drawing class, harking back to a certain RTE programme that shone the spotlight on hen parties in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The model for the class will be Daniel O'Donnell with a copy of his latest album hiding his modesty.

As the segment concluded Joan arranges to meet Ian at the Landmark hotel.

If you want to take part in Dare to Care just tune into Today FM for details.