Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, September 19, 2017

The following deaths have taken place:

Paddy O'Rourke, formerly of Coraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Saskatchewan, Canada at The London Clinic.

Deeply regretted by his son David, Helen and grandchild Alexis, sister Marie, brothers Raymond, Dessie and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, Aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Coraleehan on Friday 22nd September, arriving at 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00 am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Frank Beirne, Croghan, Co. Roscommon

The death has occurred of Frank Beirne, Lugnashammer, Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Abbey Haven Care Centre and Nursing Home, Boyle, Co Roscommon,on Sunday, 17th September surrounded by his family, Dearly loved husband of Mary, treasured father of Niall, Anne and Gary, adoring grandfather to Kate, Aisling, Chloe, Sacci, Ruth, Eva and Kiara. Brother to Aileen, Pat and Joe. Daughters-in-law Beatriz and Paula, son-in-law Garry, brother-in-law Dickie and sister-in-law Maeve, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Pre-deceased by his brother Sean and sisters in law Betty and Ethel. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection today, Tuesday, 19th September at 12 noon in St, Michael's Parish Church, Croghan, followed immediately by interment in Eastersnow Cemetery. House private.



William (Billy) Mulvihill, McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Strokestown, Roscommon

Mulvihill; McCarthy Ville, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, County Waterford and formerly of Strokestown, County Roscommon, 17th September 2017, peacefully, in the tender and loving care of St. Vincent's Unit, Dungarvan Community Hospital, William (Billy), loving father of the late Paul, deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen (nee O' Brien), sons Kevin, Brian and David, daughters Ann and Jane, brother Joseph, sister Christina, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren Aisling, Adam, Kate, Aaron, Mark, Lauren, Emily, David and Niamh, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The Kiely Funeral Home, Dungarvan this evening, Tuesday, 19th September, from 5 p.m. with Rosary at 7.30 p.m. Removal on Wednesday morning, 20th September, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Augustine's Church, Abbeyside for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St. Laurence's Cemetery, Ballinroad.





