Annual Apple Day and Taste Leitrim Harvest Feast

On the 24th September the Organic Centre in Rossinver (12 noon - 5pm) will be hosting their Annual Apple Day. To coincide with this, a new Taste Leitrim Harvest Feast will be held at the Centre.

The day will start off at 12 noon, where a host of food producers from throughout the county will be showing-casing their produce, where the best of Co Leitrim will be on display (including our local Gunpowder Gin who will be demonstrating on how to make the perfect Gin drinks)

The programme includes; Pruning and Juicing Apples, an Orchard Tour, Seed Saving Demonstration, Cookery Demonstration (by David Jordan Cox's Steakhouse, Dromod) and Introduction to Artisan Cider Production by Scott's Cider.

For our younger audience, Kate Wilson will do 2 interactive book readings. The children will also have an opportunity to gather seeds in a natural environment and learn how to sow them. Don't worry we haven't forgotten our face painting!



Jo Lewis and Mike Harris from the Edergole Kitchen in Dromahair will be popping up in the Grass Roots Café, providing delicious food for the day. Where possible all events will be held under cover.

For further information and a full programme of events check out the Taste Leitrim Facebook page and The Organic Centre Facebook page. For further details contact 086 1706939.

