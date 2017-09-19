Money needed to fence watercourses in Leitrim

Cllr Séadhna Logan has called for money to be provided to Leitrim landowners who will have to fence off water courses.

He told www.leitrimobserver.ie "By the 1st of January 2021 it is going to be compulsory for all landowners to have watercourses fenced off as part of our national commitments to the E.U's Nitrates Action Programme.

"However these obligations are going to cause many challenges in rural counties like Leitrim, where we have serious problems with drainage and flooding on a fairly regular basis. As part of the CFRAM study and other flood relief and drainage programmes, easy access to watercourses has been and will be essential for both emergency and routine works to reduce flood risk.

"In light of this, I would call on the IFA and landowners to put forward a strong policy document seeking an annual financial compensation package, towards fencing and fence maintenance along watercourses. Farmers and landowners should not be out of pocket for necessary flood relief works that everyone benefits from.

"Minster Kevin Boxer Moran and his department in co-operation with the department of agriculture need to come together and work out a plan now, to address these issues before legislation ties their hands down the line, " he stated