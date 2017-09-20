Foróige are recruiting volunteers in Co Leitrim!

Foróige is recruiting new adult volunteer leaders for volunteer led clubs in County Leitrim. The Foróige clubs are attended by young people aged between 10 and 18 years old.

Foróige’s clubs are based in Annaduff/Drumsna, Ballinamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Carrigallen, Dromahair, Drumreilly, Eslin, Fenagh, Kiltoghert, Kinlough, Manorhamilton and Mohill in Co Leitrim.

Foróige clubs meet weekly, and follow the school calendar year from September to May.

Being a Foróige volunteer involves becoming part of a team which provides the framework for a fun, dynamic, positive space for young people. Time Giver. Fun Provider. Guide. Mentor. Facilitator. Listener. Motivator. Leader. These are some of the roles our Leaders have with our young people on a weekly basis.

Foróige clubs require volunteers who are fun loving, energetic, committed and compassionate. Experience working as part of a team or a committee is welcome. Special skills and talents such as music, art, drama, cooking, sport etc. are also welcome.

Foróige provides opportunities for our Leaders to contribute to their communities by making a positive difference to young people in their locality.

Foróige provides training and enables volunteers to gain personal and professional development experience working in a youth work setting. Volunteers will also develop leadership and facilitation skills and become part of a nationwide network of volunteer Leaders.

Applicants must be 18 years and over. Vetting by the Garda National Vetting Bureau is required. Induction Training and support will be provided by Foróige.

Foróige is the leading youth development organisation in Ireland. We work with over 50,000 young people aged 10-18 years old throughout Ireland. This work is made possible through our network of 5,500 volunteer Leaders, who help us fulfil our goal, to empower Ireland's youth and enrich our communities.

For more information: Úna Collier, Regional Youth Officer, Leitrim. Ph: 086 0484482 or email una.collier@foroige.ie