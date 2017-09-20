Judge Kilrane directs Court 'poor box' money be paid to Carrick Community CCTV Ltd

A newly established, not for profit company hoping to install of CCTV cameras in Carrick-on-Shannon has benefited to the tune of €900 from money paid to the 'poor box' at yesterday's sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Judge Kevin Kilrane directed two separate defendants pay money to the company in order to avoid convictions.

One defendant who faced a charge of careless driving was directed to pay €300 while another who was visiting Carrick-on-Shannon on a stag party and faced public order charges was instructed to pay €600.

