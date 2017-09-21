Leitrim area deaths - Thursday, September 21

The following deaths have taken place:

Grace Doonan, Cloghue, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan



Grace Doonan, late of Cloghue, Swanlinbar, Co. Cavan. Peacefully on Wednesday, 20th September 2017, in Cavan General Hospital. Wife of the late Pat and loving mother of Tony, Anita, Carmel, Tina and Monica.

Removal from her residence on Thursday, 21st September, at 7pm to St. Mary's Church, Swanlinbar. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards to St. Naile's Cemetery, Kinawley. Deeply regretted by her family circle. House strictly private please.

George Argue, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Leitrim / Drung, Cavan

The death has occurred of George Argue, Drumharkin Glebe, Cloone, Co Leitrim and formerly of Drung, Co Cavan, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his parents George and Catherine. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife Irene, daughter; Catriona, sons; Noble and Emmet, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Remains reposing at his residence on Thursday (September 21). Funeral Service on Friday (September 22) at 2pm in St Mary's Church of Ireland, Mohill, Co Leitrim followed by committal in St James's Church of Ireland graveyard, Cloone. House private at all other times please.

Donations in lieu of flowers to ILFA (Irish Lung Fibrosis Association) or North West Hospice, c/o McKeon's Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Please adhere to the sign posted one way traffic system at the family home.

Christina Hoban, Carrigallen, Leitrim / Monivea, Galway

Christina Hoban (late of Monivea and London) September 19th 2017 at the residence of her brother, Vincent Hoban, Carrigallen, Co. Letrim. She will be sadly missed by her brother Vincent, sisters Anne, Sr. Isabel and Patsy, her nieces, nephew, grandnephew, grandniece, relatives and friends. R.I.P. Requiem mass on Thursday September 21, in St. Mary’s church, Carrigallen at 11 o’clock, followed by private burial in Monivea cemetery.

Mary Flynn, Castlelawn Heights, Galway City, Galway / Glenfarne, Leitrim

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers Patrick, John, Michael, Laurence and Cathal, sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Glenfarne on Thursday, September 21, with funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Galway Hospice.

William (Willie) Casserly, Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Casserly, Rockfield, Hillstreet, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at The Plunkett Home, Boyle, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his wife Kathleen, sadly missed by his daughters, Carmelita Caslin, Catherine Foster and Úna Killoran, grandchildren Clare, Liam, Kevin, Áine, Shane, Katie and Enda, brother Tommy (UK), sons-in-law Junior and Séamus, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, great-grandchildren Chloe, Mia, Ava and Seán, nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

Removal from the residence of his daughter Carmelita and son-in-law Junior on Thursday morning, September 21, arriving at Mary Immaculate Church, Aughrim for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Plunkett Home, Boyle and Elphin Day Care Centre, c/o Dermot Foley, Funeral Director, Kilmore, Carrick on Shannon.

Paddy O'Rourke, Corraleehan Beg, Ballinamore, Leitrim and Saskatchewan, Canada

Deeply regretted by his son David, Helen and grandchild Alexis, sister Marie, brothers Raymond, Dessie and Noel, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St. Brigid's Church, Coraleehan on Friday, September 22, arriving at 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11.00 am, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.