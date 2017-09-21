Minor accident near Leitrim Village this morning

A minor road traffic accident involving four cars is reported to have occurred this morning near Leitrim Village.

It is understood hedge cutting was underway and there was a stop-go system in place at both sides, one at the top of hill on the Carrick-on-Shannon side of Leitrim Village, and one at Port, closer to the fingerboard (Ballinamore Cross).

Two units of Carrick-on-Shannon Fire Service attended at the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.