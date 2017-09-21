11.1% of Leitrim’s population are non-Irish nationals

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) today, Thursday, published Census 2016 Profile 7 Migration and Diversity.

The report shows that, in April 2016, there was a decline in the number of non-Irish nationals living in Leitrim.

In Census 2016, 3,526 people living in Leitrim indicated that they were non-Irish nationals, a decline of 197 (5.3%) on five years previously. They comprised 11.1% of the county’s population, compared with 11.7% in 2011.

Nationally, 11.6% of the population were non-Irish nationals.

Just five EU countries – UK, Poland, Lithuania, Germany and Latvia – accounted for 80.3% of the county’s total non-Irish national population. UK (1,512) and Polish (831) nationals together comprised 66.4% of all non-Irish nationals.

In the year prior to Census 2016, some 412 people moved into the county, an increase of 131 (46.6%) compared with the year prior to the 2011 census. Of these, 272 (66.0%) were non-Irish nationals.

Nationally, there were 535,475 non-Irish nationals living in the country, a 1.6% decrease on the 2011 figure of 544,357. The numbers of people holding dual citizenship (Irish-other country) increased by 87.4% to 104,784 persons.

Commenting, Deirdre Cullen, Senior Statistician, said, “This report gives a detailed insight into the many different nationalities living in Ireland, including their age profile, marital status, the languages they speak, and their educational and employment status. Non-Irish nationals and those with dual nationality are now well established in Irish society and communities throughout the country, and this report provides a wealth of information on their social and economic circumstances in April 2016.”