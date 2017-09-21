Carrick site unsuitable for social housing

The Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council has said the site for the proposed construction of 24 social housing units in Carrick-on-Shannon is “unsuitable.”

Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire was speaking to the Leitrim Observer in response to a recent announcement by Deputy Tony McLoughlin that funding of some €3.75m had been allocated to Leitrim County Council for the construction of the houses under the Government's Local Authority Housing Construction Programme.

The 24 new social houses comprise 16 x 2-bedroom houses and 8 x 3-bedroom houses. The site itself is Council owned land that lies adjacent to the housing estates of Dun Rí, Ros na hInse and Rosebank Cove.

However, Cllr Armstrong-McGuire said that instead of building these houses in an unsuitable site in Attirory, the focus should instead be on the many unoccupied and neglected houses within walking distance of the town centre.

“The Attirory site is not suitable for social housing and Leitrim County Council's proposal should be withdrawn,” said Cllr Armstrong-McGuire.

Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire

“Carrick's residential capacity has grown fast over the last 20 years. On many visits to residential estates I have noticed that a great number of houses are unoccupied and neglected. I would estimate that within walking distance of Carrick town centre there are at least 70 vacant houses,” she said.

“I believe that Leitrim County Council should prioritise the purchase and refurbishment of these houses immediately and this would give the council a much larger social housing stock.”

Cllr Armstrong-McGuire stated that as Chairperson of Leitrim County Council and a representative living in Carrick-on-Shannon, her proposal would be beneficial to the development of stronger communities within the town and also more cost effective.

“Leitrim County Council are presently in the process of building 20 new social houses as an extension to Autumn View, Summerhill, which in conjunction with my proposal will more than adequately address the needs of families and individuals who have applied to the local authority for housing in Carrick-on-Shannon,” said Cllr Armstrong-McGuire.