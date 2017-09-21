Respect your local community

A Leitrim county councillor has made an appeal to those people who continually dump rubbish to stop what they are doing and have respect for their local community.

Speaking at last Monday's meeting of the Manorhamilton Municipal District, Cllr Mary Bohan made a direct appeal to the people who persist in illegally dumping rubbish throughout the county to stop and think of the affect their actions are having on the environment.

A discussion took place on the provision of CCTV cameras at bring centres when Cllr Bohan asked for a progress report on same.

She was informed that the Council has sought quotations for a CCTV company to monitor on a rolling basis a number of specific areas throughout the county for illegal dumping.

The Council is now in the process of appointing the successful company and hope to have the process in place in the coming weeks. The locations selected are areas that have been identified as litter black spots and include some bring bank sites.

Cllr Bohan welcomed the development and said the only way to stop it is if someone gets caught and is made an example of.

“It's happening all over the countryside. There's someone doing this at night and it's left to Tidy Towns committees to try and clean it up, it's very unfair,” she said.

“I would ask people to please have respect for their local towns and villages. Voluntary groups are working very hard all year and it's not fair and it's just not good enough,” she said.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Frank Dolan agreed and said it was unbelievable that people didn't have respect for their community.