Plans to extend facilities at Glencar Waterfall

Leitrim County Council is currently drafting proposals to further extend parking facilities and sewage capacity at the popular Glencar Waterfall.

Cathaoirleach of Manorhamilton Municipal District, Cllr Frank Dolan raised the matter at the monthly meeting last Monday.

“This tourist attraction is proving to be a great success and we must be ready to facilitate this,” he said.

Cllr Dolan was told the provision of the works requested will depend on sourcing funding for them.

Cllr Felim Gurn said it is an issue he has raised in the past and added that Glencar Waterfall is an attraction that is becoming more and more popular and has broken the 100,000 visitors mark.