New to Green-Door – ways to dwell and think in spaces

In order to encourage further engagement in aspects of rural dwelling, building and living – this year sees a wide range of workshops and talks programmed over the Green-Door weekend.

From Peter Cowman’s ‘Crash course in Eco-Building’ to children’s workshops : ‘Building with All Sorts’ and ‘Building Mini-Homes’ that sound like they would be fun for all!

In particular there are two drawing/painting workshops which allow the participants an opportunity to really dwell and reflect on some of the homes in Green-Door and to sense spaces through drawing and painting.

“A house that has been experienced is not an inert box. Inhabited space transcends geometrical space.” Gaston Bachelard, ‘The Poetics of Space’ 1969.

Get your creative juices flowing with one of these workshops:

Kiera O'Toole is an independent visual artist and researcher based in The Model Arts Gallery, Co Sligo - she is offering A Drawing Adventure! Here participants will get the opportunity to explore four inspirational buildings in both their diversity and unity.

Each workshop will discover and explore the phenomena of the built space and how architecture can affect us. They will be guided and encouraged by Kiera to explore the dwellings as human abodes through drawing their experiences.

By focusing on the personal and intuitive responses, participants will grasp the essential qualities of each unique building as they experience it.

Teresa Butler a Leitrim-based artist (and a participant on ‘Painting the Nation 2017’ starting on Sept 21 RTE1) is offering a Painting homes in the landscape - Watercolour workshop.

This two hour workshop will look at the different techniques used for painting with watercolours. Participants will be located in the landscape looking at how it frames one of the homes featured in Green-Door.

It is a perfect opportunity to stop and look in more detail at our homes and how they interact with their surroundings.

Both of these workshops run on the Saturday from the Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon and are then repeated at different homes on the Sunday from the Leitrim Sculpture Centre; Cost €20 which includes transport.

Please check the website for full details and to book. www.greendoorireland.ie