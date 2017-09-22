Culture Night with two special screenings at Carrick Cineplex

Carrick Cineplex is delighted to be participating in Culture Night once again, with thanks to Leitrim County Council, with this year's celebrations taking place on Friday, 22 September.



There will be screenings of two Irish films 'Secret of Kells' at 5pm and 'Sanctuary' at 7pm followed by live music in Cafe Paradiso.



Secret of Kells (PG) 5pm - Animated adventure based on the 'Book of Kells'.

Young orphan Brendan (voiced by Evan McGuire) is the nephew of the strict and over-protective Abbot Cellach (Brendan Gleeson).



The Abbot is obsessed with building a wall to protect the township of Kells from the marauding Vikings.



When Brendan meets Brother Aidan (Mick Lally), a monk from the island of Iona, he is fascinated by an uncompleted book that Aidan has rescued from the Vikings, who have already destroyed the monastery.



To the displeasure of his uncle, Brendan shows great talent in drawing and enlists the help of magical forest sprite Aisling (Christen Mooney) to help him finish the book and become a master illuminator.

Sanctuary (15A) 7pm - Len Collin’s award-winning romantic drama won Best First Irish Feature at the 28th Galway Film Fleadh.



Set in the world of people with intellectual disabilities, Sanctuary is a touching and funny love story about Larry and Sophie, two people who long to be together in a world that does everything to keep them apart.



Entry is free on a first come, first served basis - all are welcome!

For further information please contact Carrick Cineplex on (071) 96 72000 or visit www.carrickcineplex.ie