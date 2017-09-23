GMIT to host alcohol awareness installation

An alcohol awareness campaign, centred around a thought-provoking installation by artist Sabrina Fallon, will be promoted to over 2,150 GMIT students as part of the GMIT Student Services “#First5weeks” Welcome Programme.



The aim of the campaign by the GMIT Student Services team is to get students thinking about their alcohol intake as they begin the college year. As part of the campaign Sabrina Fallon will showcase her work called “Dying to Live.”



The installation explores alcoholism in Ireland using cloth to evoke awareness and empathy. While documenting the emotional, mental and vulnerable journey of sufferers caught up in the web of addiction, ‘Two Thousand Stitches’ a large powerful insulation, was created by knitting 2000 stitches with hospital sheets using crutches to knit with as a metaphor, each stitch to represent the 2000 accident and emergency hospital beds that are used each night in Ireland to treat patients with alcohol related issues.



This moving piece of art can be viewed in the Café Foyer, GMIT, Dublin Road from Monday 25 to Friday, September 29.