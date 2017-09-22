Patrick Feeney returns to Carrick-on-Shannon's Landmark Central

Patrick Feeney and his band return to Landmark Central on Saturday, September 23 for a country dance.



Originally from Battlefield, Culfadda, Patrick now lives in the village of Gurteen a few miles away. As a youngster Patrick always always thought he was going to be a farmer but as he was growing up he learned to play the drums and keyboards and from there developed a keen interest in music, it was in his blood just like his father.



At the tender age of 14, Patrick and his father had a two-piece band and were playing at local gigs.

They continued gigging until Patrick began studying Sales and Marketing in Sligo. After completing his studies, he went to work for Cadburys. However, Patrick had caught the music bug, and because his job kept him from performing, he decided to leave Cadbury's and concentrate full time on his music.

He soon met with manager Kevin Mc Cooey who felt that Patrick had a unique voice, and signed him up to front the Johnny Loughrey Band, with whom he released a number of singles.



Despite only being in his 30’s he has realised many of his ambitions and dreams.



Aside from his individual successes Patrick was also asked to join Robert Mizzell and Jimmy Buckley to form The Three Amigos in spring 2010. The trio continue to enjoy massive success after three sell-out concert tours of Ireland and they plan to tour home and abroad in 2017.



Patrick is also renowned for the humour he brings to his shows. This can be seen on his DVD’s but is even funnier live!



First and foremost, Patrick Feeney is a natural entertainer and his live dance/concert shows are a must see for all music lovers. The Patrick Feeney Dance Show is very special. Patrick has worked hard to perfect the show, and the audiences have reacted positively. His band is deemed to be one of the best in the country with sound and ighting second to none.



Doors open at 10pm and you can purchase tickets on the door on the night. For more information on this event call (071) 96 22222.