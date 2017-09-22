Rain will clear to brighter weather

Outbreaks of rain this morning will soon clear away with brighter weather soon developing. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees. Moderate southerly winds this morning, will become southwesterly later.

Tonight

Dry with clear spells for this evening and tonight, cloud will thicken overnight. Lowest temperatures 9 to 11 degrees. Light to moderate southerly winds for a time will strengthen as the night goes on and by morning will be gale force at sea.

Tomorrow

Tomorrow Saturday will begin dry, although it will be rather cloudy. Rain will move in from the Atlantic through the afternoon, with some heavy bursts expected. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees. Southerly winds will be strong and gusty through the day, with gales at sea, easing only slowly on Saturday night.



