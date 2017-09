The children's and young adults' Book Clubs at The Reading Room Bookshop Book, Carrick-on-Shannon resume after the summer on Saturday September 30th.

Book chats, readings and activities is what it is all about.

Age ranges and times are:

10.30am - 11am : 7yrs-9yrs

11.05am - 11.35am: 10yrs-12yrs

11.40am - 12.10pm: 13yrs +

New members welcome.