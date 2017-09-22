Lovely Leitrim

New video encourages despairing football fans to live in Leitrim

All set for the replay next Sunday! The Leitrim and London teams pictured during the National Anthem before during Sunday's Connacht Championship Semi-Final in Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada. Photo by Willie Donnellan

Love Leitrim, Kilty Live, Leitrim Tourism and many more organisations have worked tirelessly building the profile of our beautiful county to potential visitors and indeed to those interested in moving here in recent times.

In the wake of last week's All-Ireland final which Mayo agonizingly lost by a point, www.balls.ie have produced a (tongue in cheek) video which is sure to appeal to some heartbroken Mayo fans.

The video offers Leitrim as a place where football fans will never have to suffer the agony that has become an annual inevitability in Mayo.