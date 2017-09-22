New video encourages despairing football fans to live in Leitrim

Love Leitrim, Kilty Live, Leitrim Tourism and many more organisations have worked tirelessly building the profile of our beautiful county to potential visitors and indeed to those interested in moving here in recent times.

In the wake of last week's All-Ireland final which Mayo agonizingly lost by a point, www.balls.ie have produced a (tongue in cheek) video which is sure to appeal to some heartbroken Mayo fans.

The video offers Leitrim as a place where football fans will never have to suffer the agony that has become an annual inevitability in Mayo.

To all you broken-hearted Mayo fans out there, here's a message from the good people of Leitrim. pic.twitter.com/b4k82n8TgE September 21, 2017