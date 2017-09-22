Ireland West Airport welcomes delegation from Providence Rhode Island

Ireland West Airport were delighted to welcome a delegation of travel, trade and tourism representatives from Rhode Island in the US to the airport today, Friday 22nd September.

The delegation led by Scott Avedisian, Mayor of Warwick, spent time visiting various locations in County Mayo and the wider West of Ireland region before travelling to the airport for a meeting with airport and trade and local authority representatives from Mayo, Donegal, Galway and Sligo.

The purpose of the visit to the West of Ireland is to further develop relationships with representatives from tourism and trade on both sides of the Atlantic and to seek to explore opportunities to develop air services between the two regions.