Another burst water main in Drumsna

Due to a Trunk Water Main Burst at Foxborough, Drumsna currently there is disruption to the water supply from now until 6.30pm this evening in the following areas:

Mountcampbell to Jamestown to Drumsna to Drumcree to Finnalaughta reservoir

Also Lisdarra Meats and all Group Water Schemes in these areas are affected also

Water services maintenance crew are currently working on break down to restore supplies as soon as possible.