Youth mental health talks for parents in Leitrim

In order to support parents who have concerns about their child’s/young people’s mental health, a Series of Talks for Parents will roll in Carrick-on-Shannon and Manorhamilton in the coming weeks.

Sligo Leitrim Youth Mental Health Initiative is a multi-agency group comprised of statutory, community and voluntary bodies which got together to look at issues of mental health for children and young people in Sligo and Leitrim.

This initiative was prompted by young people themselves. The Youth Mental Health Initiative produced a report called Mind your Head, which was launched in 2014.

With the establishment of the Sligo Leitrim Children and Young People Services Committee, both groups agreed to work towards providing additional supports as well as improving access to mental health services for children and young people. R

ecent training has been supported by CYPSC through Tusla funding to support front line service providers who work with children and young people, to build resilience in children and young people who have a low level of need or who are awaiting access to mental health services and counselling.

For a list of all services and supports available to children, young people and families please see the Sligo Leitrim Directory of Services, www.sligoleitrimdirectory.ie