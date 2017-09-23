Culture Night
Glencar Waterfall looked better than ever for Cuture Night
Throughout the country events were held yesterday to celebrate Culture Night and there were a variety of excellent events held in Leitrim but it is hard to think of any that can top the stunning performance by the Rabbits Riot Theatre Company in conjunction with The Glens Centre.
One of the highlights of the interpratation of WB Yeats' 'The Stolen Child' was the stunning lighting which showed off the waterfall like never before.
Glencar Waterfall for Rabbit Riot’s production ‘Stolen Child’ #culturenight @Glenscentre pic.twitter.com/2Db5qEbRkw— Leitrim Co Council (@leitrimcoco) September 22, 2017
#Glencar Waterfall beautifully lit up for #culturenight2017 #yeats #leitrim pic.twitter.com/6qGL0konqK— Gilmartins Belleek (@GilsBelleekMOC) September 22, 2017
Light installation by Ray Duffy for 'Stolen Child' #Rabbit'sRiot #culturenight2017 #Glencar @Glenscentre pic.twitter.com/zXYphO6dTs— Ruth Gonsalves Moore (@RuthgMoore) September 22, 2017
Thank you to everyone who came to @cultureNight at Glencar! We're delighted with the turn out!— The Rabbit's Riot (@RabbitsRiotTC) September 23, 2017
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on