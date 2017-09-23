Culture Night

Glencar Waterfall looked better than ever for Cuture Night

Throughout the country events were held yesterday to celebrate Culture Night and there were a variety of excellent events held in Leitrim but it is hard to think of any that can top the stunning performance by the Rabbits Riot Theatre Company in conjunction with The Glens Centre.

One of the highlights of the interpratation of WB Yeats' 'The Stolen Child' was the stunning lighting which showed off the waterfall like never before.