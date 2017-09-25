CCTV fundraising in full swing and on course

Chairperson of Carrick Community CCTV Ltd, Joe Dolan of The Bush Hotel is appealing for the community of Carrick-on-Shannon to support plans to install CCTV in the town.

Mr Dolan said that circa 250 stakeholders have already been contacted seeking support.

Prior to launch a number of considerable contributions had already been received with significant unsolicited commitments offered. At this point almost half of the required matching funds of c.€70,000 have been raised.

"The first half was always going to be the easy one and I am appealing to the community to support this initiative to bring us over the line."

Live progress on funding raising and indeed project progression can be viewed on www.carrickcctvproject.ie and www.facebook.com/CarrickCCTVProject/.

How to Donate:

Cheque: Carrick Chamber of Commerce Office, Quayside, Carrick on Shannon or c/o Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon

Go Fund Me: https://ie.gofundme.com/carrickCCTVproject

Electronic Payment:

IBAN: IE69BOFI90533654780030

Swift/BIC: BOFIIE2D