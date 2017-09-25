Carrick-on-Shannon
CCTV fundraising in full swing and on course
250 stakeholders have been contacted seeking support
A community led initiative to develop a public CCTV system for Carrick .
Chairperson of Carrick Community CCTV Ltd, Joe Dolan of The Bush Hotel is appealing for the community of Carrick-on-Shannon to support plans to install CCTV in the town.
Mr Dolan said that circa 250 stakeholders have already been contacted seeking support.
Prior to launch a number of considerable contributions had already been received with significant unsolicited commitments offered. At this point almost half of the required matching funds of c.€70,000 have been raised.
"The first half was always going to be the easy one and I am appealing to the community to support this initiative to bring us over the line."
Live progress on funding raising and indeed project progression can be viewed on www.carrickcctvproject.ie and www.facebook.com/CarrickCCTVProject/.
How to Donate:
Cheque: Carrick Chamber of Commerce Office, Quayside, Carrick on Shannon or c/o Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon
Go Fund Me: https://ie.gofundme.com/carrickCCTVproject
Electronic Payment:
IBAN: IE69BOFI90533654780030
Swift/BIC: BOFIIE2D
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on